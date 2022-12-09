Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Global Village lights up 21-meter Christmas Tree

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates did not miss the chance to be part of the spectacular lighting ceremony of Global Village’s 21-meter Christmas Tree.

Adorned with the names of the 27 participating countries in this year’s edition, the tree was lit up ushering the festive season in the UAE.

WhatsApp Image 2022 12 09 at 1.46.32 PM

The pavilions at the park are UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Africa, Americas, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Oman, China, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen, and Russia.  New pavilions added this 27th season of Global Village are Oman and Qatar.

WhatsApp Image 2022 12 09 at 2.12.21 PM

WhatsApp Image 2022 12 09 at 1.47.43 PM

Several performances throughout the night were enjoyed by thousands of guests including Filipinos.

Filipino couple Joyce Mari Castro and Anton Van Pico made sure not to miss the event as it also marks Joyce’s anniversary as an expat in the UAE.

“Ramdam mo ang Pasko dito. Pag nandito sa Global Village, hindi mo mraramdaman na malayo ka sa Pilipinas,” said Castro.

“Ito rin yung unang taon nya sa Dubai. Nung bagong punta nya dito last year, nagpunta rin kami dito. Ito yung second time nya dito sa Global Village,” said Pico.

WhatsApp Image 2022 12 09 at 1.45.45 PM
Filipino couple Joyce Mari Castro and Anton Van Pico

The tree lighting ceremony concluded with a fireworks display.

WhatsApp Image 2022 12 09 at 2.06.23 PM

Season 27 of Global Village will run until 29th April 2023. The park is open every Sunday to Wednesday from 4:00pm – 12:00am and until 1:00am every Thursday – Saturday. Tuesdays are reserved exclusively for ladies and families, except on official public holidays.

Ticket prices are at 18 AED when bought online and 25 AED when bought at the booths.

You can know more details by visiting www.globalvillage.ae

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

marcos 123

PBBM to visit Belgium from December 12-14

1 hour ago
mbz sheikh mohamed bin zayed

President appoints Directors-General of two state entities

2 hours ago
Bureau of Immigration

Bureau of Immigration eyes automation of transactions

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi voters reg 2021 4

Dubai reopens voter registration for OFWs

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button