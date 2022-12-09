Global Village lights up 21-meter Christmas Tree

Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates did not miss the chance to be part of the spectacular lighting ceremony of Global Village’s 21-meter Christmas Tree.

Adorned with the names of the 27 participating countries in this year’s edition, the tree was lit up ushering the festive season in the UAE.

The pavilions at the park are UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Africa, Americas, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Oman, China, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen, and Russia. New pavilions added this 27th season of Global Village are Oman and Qatar.

Several performances throughout the night were enjoyed by thousands of guests including Filipinos.

Filipino couple Joyce Mari Castro and Anton Van Pico made sure not to miss the event as it also marks Joyce’s anniversary as an expat in the UAE.

“Ramdam mo ang Pasko dito. Pag nandito sa Global Village, hindi mo mraramdaman na malayo ka sa Pilipinas,” said Castro.

“Ito rin yung unang taon nya sa Dubai. Nung bagong punta nya dito last year, nagpunta rin kami dito. Ito yung second time nya dito sa Global Village,” said Pico.

The tree lighting ceremony concluded with a fireworks display.

Season 27 of Global Village will run until 29th April 2023. The park is open every Sunday to Wednesday from 4:00pm – 12:00am and until 1:00am every Thursday – Saturday. Tuesdays are reserved exclusively for ladies and families, except on official public holidays.

Ticket prices are at 18 AED when bought online and 25 AED when bought at the booths.

You can know more details by visiting www.globalvillage.ae