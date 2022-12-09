Dubai reopens voter registration for OFWs

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates has resumed registration for Overseas Filipinos who have yet to register to vote for the upcoming 2025 elections.

The registration period starts from December 9, 2022, and will stretch for nearly two years up until September 30, 2024.

OFWs who will be aged 18 by May 12 2025 and will be based in Dubai and the Northern Emirates during the 30-day voting period may register at the Philippine Consulate grounds during office hours.

Requirements are as follows:

1. Original and photocopy of Valid Philippine Passport

2. In the absence of a valid Passport: a certification issued by the foreign service post that it has received and reviewed the appropriate documents submitted by the applicant and found them sufficient to warrant the issuance of a passport, or that the applicant is a holder of a valid passport but is unable to produce the same for a valid reason;

3.If you are a Seafarer: a photocopy of your Seaman’s Book or any other document that will prove that you are a seafarer should also be submitted in addition to “1” or 2” above;

4. If you are a Dual Citizen: submit your Dual Citizenship certificate or the Order of Approval (original and photocopy) in addition to “1”or “2” above

5. Personal appearance is required for capturing of biometrics.

6. Duly filled out OVF 1 form (https://comelec.gov.ph/?r=OverseasVoting/2025NLERegistrationForms)

Meanwhile, the following are disqualified from registering to vote:

Who are disqualified?

– Those who have lost their Filipino citizenship in accordance with Philippine laws;

– Those who have expressly renounced their Philippine Citizenship or have pledged their allegiance to a foreign country, except dual citizens as referred to under RA 9225;

– Those who are committed/are convicted a final judgement by court or tribunal of an offense punishable by imprisonement of not less than one year, such disability not having been removed from plenary pardon or amnesty; provided however, that any person disqualified to register under this subsection shall automatically acquire the right to vote upon expiration of five (5) years after service of sentence;

– Any citizen of the Philippines abroad previously declared insane or incompetent by competent authority in the Philippine or abroad as verified by Philippine Embassy embassies, consulates or Foreign Service establishments concerned, unless such competent authority subsequently certifies that such person is no longer insane or incompetent.