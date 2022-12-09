Bureau of Immigration eyes automation of transactions

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) plans to modernize and automate immigration-related processes at several international airports early next year in order to streamline services for passengers going in and out of the country.

Commissioner Norman Tansingco spearheaded the planning effort with senior BI officials, along with Officer-In-Charge Deputy Commissioners Ronaldo Ledesma and Rogelio Gevero Jr.

During the program, the heads of the several divisions presented the status and evaluation of their existing programs, activities, and projects (PAPs) as well as planned PAPs for the following three years.

“Through this activity, we are able to see the baseline and assess where we are now,” Tansingco said in a statement.

The strategy was developed over the course of three days, from November 22 to 24, at the Bayview Park Hotel in Manila.

“Strategic planning would allow us to lay down what to expect from the Bureau in the next few years,” he added.

The goals include the modernization and automation of all immigration-related processes, beginning in January 2023 with tourist visa extensions, online visa waiver applications, and e-payments.

“Upon my assumption, the marching orders of (Justice) Secretary (Jesus Crispin) Remulla was to focus on anti-corruption and modernization,” he said.

“I also see a need to strengthen the role of immigration on national security, follow the direction of the president in maximizing the personnel complement of the bureau, and of course improve the welfare of our employees,” Tansingco added.

The BI director emphasized his administration’s key areas: anti-corruption, modernization, national security, rightsizing, and staff empowerment.

“These are exciting times for the Bureau, as we are driven to implement numerous changes to improve the quality of service that we deliver,” Tansingco said.