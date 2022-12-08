Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcoleta floats idea of giving food pills used by astronauts to the poor 

SAGIP Party-list representative Rodante Marcoleta floated the possibility of giving out food pills commonly used by astronauts to the poor during the Commission on Appointments hearing of  Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Renato Solidum Jr.

“I’m thinking aloud na kung sakali pong makaimbento tayo nung kinakain nila, ibibigay ko po sa mga mahihirap na kababayan natin. Even for months hindi sila kakain, hindi sila mamatay,” Marcoleta said during the confirmation hearing. 

“Kasi pag kinain niya yun, it will last for several days, if not months,” he added.

In a GMA News report, Solidum said that the DOST is open to looking into Marcoleta’s proposal. 

However, the food pill with a long shelf life, is not available in the Philippines. 

