Hidilyn Diaz bags three gold medals in world weightlifting championships 

Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz adds another milestone in her weightlifting career as she bagged not one but three gold medals at the World Weightlifting Championship held in Bogota, Colombia.

Diaz had a total lift of 207 kilograms against second placer Rosalba Morales of Colombia and Ana Gabriela Lopez of Mexico, winning all three gold medals in the snatch, clean and jerk, and total.

Diaz first lifted 93kg to top the snatch round and later on added 114kg to top the clean and jerk.

 

The 31 year-old weightlifter finally completed her dream medals after getting medals from the Olympics last year, Asian Games, and Southeast Asian Games.

Diaz has been consistently chasing the elusive gold medal after backing out from the competition last year.

The Bogota weightlifting championship is Diaz’s ticket to earn a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.  

