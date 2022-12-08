Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano try skydiving in Dubai 

Kapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano both fulfilled their dream of skydiving together during their recent visit to Dubai.

The duo who were in Dubai to promote their film ‘An Inconvenient Love’ gave their followers a peak of their adventure.

Pangilinan showed a clip of him before jumping off the plane and even called it one of the best moments of his life.

Mariano also shared the thrilling activity on her Twitter account.

“Finally off my bucket list: skydiving,” Mariano said.