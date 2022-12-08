2 Filipinos take home more than P1-Million each in the 105th Mahzooz Super Saturday Draws

The fortunes of three lucky expats flourished after they won the raffle draw prize and took home AED 100,000 each in the 105th Mahzooz Super Saturday Draws on December 3, 2022.

A Palestinian and two Filipino nationals will use the money for education, charity, and retirement

The 105th Super Saturday Draws saw a total of 1,548 participants take home AED 1,829,200 in prize money, with 33 winners matching four out of five numbers and sharing the second prize of AED 1,000,000.

Hanna from Palestine and Dario and Lucille from the Philippines are the 3 other lucky winners who took home AED 100,000 each after winning the raffle draw prizes.

Retired Hanna, a Palestinian national who has been working in the UAE for the past 43 years is elated about the win as he had lost access to his savings in Lebanon due to the recent economic crisis. He is planning to save this windfall for his retirement.

Considering the UAE as his home country, the 59-year-old believes he is lucky not only because he is able to enjoy the blessings of this country for the past 4 decades but also because he is a second time draw winner.

Dario, a Filipino Dubai resident for the past 13 years, is overjoyed and believes the prize is a blessing that will help him secure the education of his three children: “I called my wife back home the very night of the draw and she thought that something bad happened to me as it was early morning in the Philippines. When she understood what the call was about, she got very emotional and couldn’t control herself. We both immediately said that this money will be used for the education of our kids,” said Dario.

The 48-year-old who works as a senior supervisor in the emergency department at one of the government entities, purchases Mahzooz water bottles almost every week in the hope of winning. Now that the AED 100,000 prize became his, Dario’s faith in Mahzooz is reinforced and will continue participating in the weekly draws.

For Lucille, a fellow winner from the Philippines, participating in Mahzooz is in a way indirectly helping people in need through the company’s active community outreach.

“I am a strong believer that people need to share their blessings with others, and when it is time for them to win, they will win”.

Empathy is innate for the 48-year-old nurse who is determined to deliver on her promise to help her friend who is in a financial crisis, whenever God blesses her with any prize money. “I had promised my friend that if I ever win, I will financially support her to get her back on her feet”. Lucille will indulge in a designer handbag for herself, only after securing the education of her children and her nephews.

