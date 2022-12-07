Latest NewsNewsTFT News

“Pride for all Arabs”: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praises Morocco’s win over Spain at FIFA World Cup 2022

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, praised Morocco for their win over Spain at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

“The impossible is not Moroccan… The impossible is not Arab…The Atlas Lions’ victory is a source of joy and pride for all Arabs,” said His Highness.

Morocco has become the first Arab country to reach the final eight of the FIFA 2022 World Cup after defeating Spain in the last 16.

The historic triumph came after the Atlas Lions overcame Spain 3 – 0 on penalties, capping off a spectacular performance that will go down in Arab football history.

The Atlas Lions’ balanced tactics propelled them from the group stage to the last 16 and then to the quarter-finals after defeating Belgium, Canada, and Spain while scoring four goals and becoming the first Arab national team to top their World Cup Group before reaching the best 8.

After knocking out Spain on penalties to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time, Morocco demonstrated how they rely on the well-rounded approach of head coach Walid Regragui, whose smart tactics have been critical to the team’s success in playing to its strengths.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council also hailed Morocco for its their historic victory.

“The Atlas Lions deserve congratulations. Best wishes to Morocco. You’ve brought joy to all the Arabs with your valiant effort and well-earned victory,” tweeted Sheikh Hamdan.

After a tense 120 minutes, the Moroccans eased into the final eight, thanks to Achraf Hakimi’s game-winning penalty with a lavish Panenka.

