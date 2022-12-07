Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PDEA agents caught with Php 9.1M shabu

Police confiscated PHP9.1 million in shabu in buy-bust operations and detained a ranking officer of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, two of its agents, and a driver, according to National Capital Regin Police Office (NCRPO) head Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo on Wednesday, December 7.

Suspects caught during the operations include PDEA Southern District Office (SDO) chief Enrique Lucero, Anthony Vic Alabastro, Jaireh Llaguno, all PDEA SDO agents, and driver Mark Warren Mallo.

They were apprehended at the PDEA South District Office on A. Bonifacio St., Barangay Upper Bicutan, Taguig City, at 9 p.m. Tuesday December 6.

“Team NCRPO will continue to combat illegal drugs in the region.Patuloy tayo sa pagpapatupad ng batas ng pantay pantay at walang pinagtatakpan at kinikilingan sinuman ang may kinalaman,” said Estomo.

A large self-sealing plastic container containing shabu with an estimated weight of more or less 1,250 grams and valued at PHP8.5 million, along with the buy bust money, firearms, and a digital weighing scale, were also seized from them. Three small transparent sachets of shabu with an estimated weight of more or less 100 grams each were also seized.

The suspects, who are now in NCRPO custody, will be accused of breaking Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said in a separate statement that the PNP leadership and PDEA have decided to step up their joint efforts to strike organized local and international drug syndicates with decisive and debilitating blows, including going after scalawags in drug law enforcement.

“The PDEA-PNP alliance stands in solid ground and remains committed as ever. All those years built on trust and confidence continue to bear fruit,” read the statement from PNP.

