New rescued turtle rehab area launching soon at Louvre Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a pre-release turtle rehabilitation facility at the Louvre Abu Dhabi in the seas around the museum.

The initiative is an expansion of the EAD’s Wildlife Rescue Program in collaboration with The National Aquarium, and it is in accordance with Abu Dhabi’s ongoing conservation efforts to prepare the animals for reintroduction into Abu Dhabi’s seas in 2023.

The Memorandum of Understanding, signed by HE Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, and HE Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, intends to strengthen communication and cooperation among the parties involved and ensure successful project collaboration. Under the supervision and guidance of EAD and with the cooperation of DCT Abu Dhabi, the National Aquarium will contribute valuable experience from the Wildlife Rescue Program to guarantee the sea turtle rehabilitation area functions to the highest possible standard.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi was chosen as a good rehabilitation facility for the aquatic creatures to exercise and acclimate in preparation for their ultimate release since it resembles the sea turtles’ native environment. Visitors will be able to explore the area and learn about turtle rehabilitation through exhibits, seminars, and planned events.