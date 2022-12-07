Gang caught with 107kg of illegal drugs in Abu Dhabi

Authorities in Abu Dhabi caught a gang of six Arab and Asian expats with 107kg of illegal drugs.

Brigadier General Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police’s Criminal Security Sector, assured the public of the force’s vigilance in stopping drug dealers on their tracks despite the methods that drug pushers do to proliferate illegal substances.

“The Abu Dhabi Police are on the lookout for anyone who is thinking of tampering with the security and safety of the homeland,” said Al Dhaheri.

He emphasized that the Abu Dhabi Police’s capability to implement efficient methodologies while using state-of-the-art tech to address drug concerns, uncover criminal plots, and penalize offenders, result in remarkable accomplishments for the force and keep the public safe from the grips of drug abuse.