MoHRE launches AI-powered system that completes 35,000 employment contracts in two days

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced the debut of an automated system for completing employment contracts without the need for human interaction with 35,000 new and renewed employment contracts processed within the first two days of its launch.

The smart system is in line with the UAE’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, which intends to establish the UAE as a worldwide leader in artificial intelligence (AI) by building an integrated framework that will be used in critical sectors throughout the UAE.

According to MoHRE, almost 35,000 contracts were completed in the first two days of the new system’s launch, including new and renewed employment contracts that were accepted after the signatures of both sides were verified.

“The new system utilises advanced technologies to process and verify images, which reduces the duration per transaction from two days to just 30 minutes, while also minimising human error,” the Ministry said.

The UAE Cabinet approved the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence in October 2017, with the goal of improving government performance, expediting transactions, and creating creative working environments. The strategy will also aim to make the UAE government the first in the world to invest in artificial intelligence across critical industries and to supply 100% of its first-line services via AI.

This plan is a new phase after smart governance, providing as a basis for future services and infrastructure in the UAE, in accordance with the UAE Centennial 2071 objectives.

Recently, MoHRE has implemented numerous technologies, including the self-guided awareness program, the WhatsApp channel, the smart mobile app, the smart communication framework, the Nafis platform, and the open data policy.

Customers may access the awareness program for self-guidance through the ministry’s smart mobile app, which also offers more than 100 services driven by artificial intelligence and big data.

MoHRE is the first government organization to have a verified business account on the Meta-owned app, with the WhatsApp channel available in Arabic and English.

The Ministry has also built a smart communications system, making it the first government agency to proactively adopt it. It completes digital transactions with a remote work system and offers e-services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The system contains intelligent capabilities that allow you to verify attachments and transaction data.