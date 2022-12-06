Marcos orders to expedite release of Philippine National ID

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. directed the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Tuesday to expedite the issuance and printing of the digital version of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) ID.

The printing capacity was discussed during the meeting, and complaints expressed included the “late start of the flow of data and the volume of data that is less than what is expected to be.”

“Let us print out as much as we can and then isunod natin ‘yung physical ID as soon as we can,” said the President, addressing officials from the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) led by Secretary Arsenio Balisacan in a meeting.

The chief executive was informed that the data flow from PSA to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) had been corrected.

PSA Undersecretary Dennis Mapa stated that his organization is continuing to collaborate with the BSP to expedite and increase the number of Phil ID production and printing.

According to the PSA, registered users can instantly use the benefits of PhilSys through the printed Phil ID, such as speedier and smoother transactions in accessing financial and social welfare services needing confirmation of identification, subject to authentication.

The PSA began implementing the printed digital form of the Phil ID in October.