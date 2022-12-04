Historic crown to be modified in time for King Charles III coronation

The historic St Edward’s Crown has been removed from the Tower of London to be modified for the coronation of King Charles III next year according to an announcement by Buckingham Palace.

The crown has been the centerpiece of the coronation of monarchs in England for more than 350 years.

In a Reuters report, the crown has been used since the coronation of King Charles II in 1661 after the monarchy was restored following the 10-year republic of Oliver Cromwell.

The St Edward’s Crown replaced a medieval version of the crown which was melted down in 1649.

Charles III will be crowned with St Edward’s Crown during the solemn ceremony to be held at London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6. He will also wear the Imperial State Crown during the service.

The St Edward’s Crown has a solid gold frame set with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnet, topazes and tourmalines.