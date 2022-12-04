Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DA assures PH has sufficient food supply ahead of Christmas season

13 hours ago

The Department of Agriculture assured the public that there will be enough supply of food, specifically pork, to meet the demands of the holiday season.

In a GMA News report, DA spokesperson Rex Estoperez said that since consumers prefer buying fresh meat, only sellers of frozen meat are hesitant to release their supplies in bulk.

The agriculture official said that there will be no food shortage ahead of the Christmas season.

“‘Yung ina-assure natin sa ating mga kababayan, sobra-sobra ‘yung karne ng baboy ngayon. ‘Wag silang mabahala do’n,” he said.

“Ayun nga lang, kung may frozen at mababa, depende sa inyo kung tangkilikin niyo ‘yun. Kung bagong katay, sa inyo naman ang preference. Pero, wala tayong kakulangan sa karneng baboy lalong lalo na nalalapit ang Pasko,” he added.

Farmers group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) also said that there is no pork shortage even if some prices of meat went up recently in Metro Manila markets.

In a GMA News report, some markets sell P270-P300 per kilo of pork in Metro Manila

