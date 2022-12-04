Latest NewsNewsTFT News

3 hurt after 4-storey building collapses in Malabon

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 hours ago

Three people were reportedly injured after a four storey building collapsed in Malabon on Sunday morning.

Authorities said in a GMA News report said that the building located at Orchid Street in Barangay Longo collapsed at around 7AM.

The injured individuals were reported as Rob Tombocon, Francisco Catindoy and Ronalyn Tombocon.

The Philippine Red Cross immediately gave assistance to the victims with Ronalyn being the last one to be rescued.

The victims said that they felt the ground shaking before the collapse happened.

In a follow up report, the location was once a creek and was covered in piles of garbage.

Seven other families were evacuated for their safety who were also living around the collapsed building.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

king charles crown

Historic crown to be modified in time for King Charles III coronation

13 hours ago
sunshine dizon

Sunshine Dizon reveals battle with depression, mental health issues

14 hours ago
iStock 1086140442 1

DA assures PH has sufficient food supply ahead of Christmas season

14 hours ago
marcos with kids 2

Around 600 kids receive Christmas gifts from Marcos in Malacanang

14 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button