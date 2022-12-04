3 hurt after 4-storey building collapses in Malabon

Three people were reportedly injured after a four storey building collapsed in Malabon on Sunday morning.

Authorities said in a GMA News report said that the building located at Orchid Street in Barangay Longo collapsed at around 7AM.

The injured individuals were reported as Rob Tombocon, Francisco Catindoy and Ronalyn Tombocon.

The Philippine Red Cross immediately gave assistance to the victims with Ronalyn being the last one to be rescued.

The victims said that they felt the ground shaking before the collapse happened.

In a follow up report, the location was once a creek and was covered in piles of garbage.

Seven other families were evacuated for their safety who were also living around the collapsed building.