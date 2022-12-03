Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man rapes daughter 8 times in Baguio 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Photo for illustrative purposes only

A man in Baguio City has been arrested after allegedly raping his daughter for eight times in the last five years.

The suspect was identified by the Baguio City Police Office Station 9’s No. 1 and this city’s fourth most wanted person.

An arrest warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court, First Judicial Region, Baguio City for eight counts of statutory rape.

The court also recommends no bail for the man. 

The victim said she was raped by her father back in 2017. 

The woman said her father even raped her even if it’s midnight. 

The suspect is now under police custody. 

