On 51st National Day, UAE celebrates its exceptional model of union: WAM Director General

(WAM) – Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM), emphasized that on the 51st National Day of the UAE, ‘’we celebrate our unique and pioneering experience of unity, the foundations of which were laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.”

‘’This experience was enriched with remarkable qualitative achievements thanks to the support and guidance by the leader of the empowerment, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, until the UAE has become a prominent global model for progress and leadership in all walks of life,” said Mohammed Al Rayssi in a statement on the occasion of the UAE’s 51st National Day.

“Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE is progressing with solid steps towards strengthening its prominent position as a global model and exception in the speed and strength of growth and the ability to transform all challenges into promising opportunities for leadership and excellence in all sectors,.’

‘’On this glorious national occasion, I extend my warmest congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses, the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, praying to Almighty to preserve our wise leadership and to perpetuate the grace of security and safety on the UAE,”he added.