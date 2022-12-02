Mga bibong bagets ng UAE! Find out how their parents unleashed the inner learning potential of their kids

The United Arab Emirates is not only home to thousands of hardworking Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) but also to young children who were either born here or were brought by their parents from the Philippines to ensure that they grow well and smart.

In the past months, The Filipino Times has featured incredible stories of fast learner Pinoy kids who all show a potential of being a prodigy.

Dr. Ma. Girlie Tabilona Larroder, Specialist Paediatrician of the Filipino Family Clinic at Mediclinic Deira said that “no child is born Gifted – only with the potential for “Giftedness.” She shares her views on how these kids have come to learn and accomplish so much at such an early age.

Some have remarkable skills at reading at a very young age, calculating mathematical equations in a matter of seconds, one has an impressive memory, and another has great creativity. Here are their stories:

READING AT THE AGE OF ONE

From Abu Dhabi, we found one-year-old North George Halibas who has extraordinarily learned how to read starting from his 10th month as a baby.

“As early as two months, he already knew how to close and open his hands when I or his cousins will say close, open. The next big milestone was when he was 10 months old, as he was able to identify and pronounce some alphabets,” shared baby North’s mom, Mary Cris Bagtasos.

Apart from reading, baby North’s favorite activities are counting and singing nursery rhymes.

“At 1 year and 8 months, he can count from 1 to 50; he can count by 10’s up to 100; he can count backwards from 10 down to 1; can count fingers and objects; can identify numbers (written from 1 to 100); knows the 7 days of the week; can recite alphabets from A to Z; can recite alphabets in descending from Z to A; can identify alphabets written in uppercase and lowercase; knows the shapes and colors; can read two and three letter words; can read a sentence; knows animal sounds and can identify animals; and can identify fruits and vegetables and their colors,” said Bagtasos.

Baby North’s parents emphasize that training one’s child to learn early begins with intentionality, focus and proper guidance.

TWO-YEAR-OLD BOOK WORM

A fellow Filipino kid who loves to read is baby Matt Adriel “Drei” Pinpin-Pallan from Abu Dhabi who started to show his love for learning as early as he was 18 months old.

At two years old, baby Drei can already fluently read, count to 50, and knows a lot about the planets. Not only that, Drei can also speak out the phonics of each letter of the alphabet, count to ten in Spanish, count to 50 in English and even knows the difference between “in, on, at.”

He also knows the days of the week, months of the year, and the planets of the Solar System. At one-year-old, he already memorized names of different animals, colors and shapes.

“Nagulat na lang po kami one day, he is trying na spell out yung mga words na nakasulat sa shirt namin,” shared baby Drei’s mom, Alyssa Suba Pinpin.

His father, Matthew Paulino Pallan, said that unlike other kids who prefers cartoons, baby Drei enjoys watching educational shows online.

“He is very interested po sa mga books. Hindi sya yung mahilig sa mga toys. At the age of 1 yr and 7months, he can count na po,” said Pallan.

His parents said that they feel blessed knowing that their son is learning things quickly and advance.

“Blessed! Very thankful to God. A very priceless gift for us. It makes us more motivated to grow as a couple to provide more than he needs and prepare the way for him, whatever path he may choose,” said Pallan.

IMPRESSIVE MEMORY

Meanwhile, two-year-old Julian Francisco V. Estigoy from Bur Dubai will blow your mind with the many things that he has already learned at his young age.

For starters, he can already name the 50 states of America, 7 continents, 7 Emirates of the UAE, count numbers in five different languages and sing the national anthem of United Arab Emirates “Ishy Bilady.”

His parents, Russel Cabangbang Estigoy and Mary Grace Valdez Estigoy shared that they initially had a hard time conceiving, which is why having baby Julian for them is a blessing. They consider his ability to learn really fast as a bonus.

“We believe that it is every parent’s dream to have a healthy baby and being bright is just a bonus. We feel very proud and na-realize namin na it is all worth the wait because it took us almost 5 years for us to get pregnant, and ito na, God blessed us abundantly with a bright son,” shared Russel and Mary Grace.

The two shared in an interview with The Filipino Times that they first noticed his love for learning when Julian was only 15 months old.

His sharp memory has now allowed baby Julian to identify several country flags of the world and capital cities at a glance.

He can also read books, count in Korean, French, Arabic, Spanish, Tagalog & Iloko and sing the whole song “Can’t Help Falling In love” & Unchained Melody, Bahay Kubo, and Lupang Hinirang.

CALCULATOR BOY

The Filipino Times has also found a young Filipino boy who is extremely good with numbers. His extraordinary intelligence with numbers allows him to solve square roots even before he turned three years old.

Neo Castiel Araula Bawag from Dubai is quick with solving math questions. And we’re not only talking about simple addition or subtraction, baby Neo knows how to multiply, divide, and can even identify the divisible numbers for odd and even figures.

In videos shared on his Facebook page, you can see how natural computing numbers are for Neo as he prefers solving math problems as he plays.

According to Neo’s parents Johneil Bawag and Diana Anne Araula they first noticed his love for learning when he was only 1 year and 6 months old.

“During the lockdown, while all of us were staying at home, he used to say “Aral” which that time means identifying the flags of the world and just few days already able to identify about 20 of them and more than 50 in less than 2 weeks. Then thereafter learned names and can identify Dinosaur, Planets, continents on top of the colors and the shapes,” said Bawag, Neo’s father.

He loves numbers so much that he can count them in eight different languages: English, Filipino, Spanish, French, Japanese, Korean, German, and Arabic. He can count numbers up to billions, millions, by 100k, by thousands, hundreds, tens and ones. In Arabic, he can count 1-10 then by tens up to 100.

“He can also read very fast na for his age and he started when he was not even 2 years old,” shared Neo’s parents.

Because of his wit with numbers, Neo is being called “Calculator Boy” at his school. In a video shared by Neo’s family, he can be seen playing around as a calculator, answering all types of math questions.

VAN GOGH IN THE MAKING

To complete our list of smart kids, we found a young creative Filipino student in Dubai has published a book filled with his artworks at the age of five.

Ryan Paul A. Sabilala, who is a son of two Filipino engineers based in Dubai, has shown his creativity and love for art since he was two years old. He also has a great intuitive skill as he shares in his book the details about his artworks.

Paul’s mom, Pamela A. Sabilala, shared in an interview with The Filipino Times that publishing his artworks as a book is their way of allowing their son to have something that he can be proud of when he grows up.

“Paul is fond of drawing shapes, or lines of any form. He began to doodle at age 2 and create stories around it. While creating his artwork, he often relates stories. His works are the tangible manifestation of his boundless creativity. At the age of five, we considered collecting all of his artwork and selecting only those that he could identify, retell the story of, or create a new story for. And as such, we decided to publish a collection of his artworks. We came to the conclusion that publishing it would give it more significance while also making it more readily accessible at any time and from any location,” said Pamela Sabilala.

Paul is already in Grade 1 or Year 2 in AIS, Dubai. He’s been an awardee most of the time and is consistently at top of his class. To recognize his achievement, his school posted a congratulatory post recognizing Paul.

His parents also revealed that we can expect another book by Paul published soon.

UNLEASHING YOUR CHILD’S POTENTIAL

Asking an expert on the possible factors contributing to these kids advance learning, Dr. Ma. Girlie Tabilona Larroder, Specialist Paediatrician of the Filipino Family Clinic at Mediclinic Deira shared that it is in the hands of parents to unleash their child’s potential.

“The development of intelligence includes both nature and nurture. It is the result of the interaction between the child’s genetic makeup and the stimulating and suitable environment in which they are raised. Social factors (i.e socioeconomic status, home factors) may stem from a child’s environment while personal factors (i.e race and ethnicity) are directly related to the child itself. These elements might, however, overlap. Although a child’s genes supply the fundamental building blocks for intelligence, experiences affect how and when such genes are expressed. The early years of life are crucial for laying the groundwork for brilliance, which is why the activities you engage in with your young child are so crucial,” Dr. Larroder said.

UAE AS A HOME OF PINOY PRODIGIES

With these kids being raised in the UAE, we asked Dr. Larroder if living overseas has a bearing on how these kids turned out to have high and advanced learning abilities.

“Fifty per cent of intelligence comes from genetics; the rest comes from other factors, including the child’s environment. For the 50% that parents can control, they play a significant role in supporting the cognitive development of their child. UAE is home to diverse nationalities. It is one of the most hospitable places for families, providing access to excellent education and a wealth of opportunities for youngsters to grow into high achievers. Great schools, safety, and convenient access to resources and knowledge are all provided for kids in the country,” explained Dr. Larroder.

She also added that it is pivotal to provide many opportunities for children to interact with interesting, novel, and innovative experiences that allow them to stretch just beyond their present comfort zone and it’s important for parents to hone intelligence in the formative years which is between 0-8 years old.

“Learning is an active process. The brain evolved best through experience, exploration, and modelling. There may not be one secret but there are things you can do as a parent. Read to them early and often and have them read to you as they grow older. Giving the children unstructured playtime each day supports their cognitive and social and emotional development. The time spent with your kids is the most valuable. When you know more about your kid’s strengths and abilities, you can give your child everyday play activities that help them learn and reach their full potential,” said Dr. Larroder.

BE A HAPPY PARENT

Dr. Larroder also emphasized that having curiosity about the world is not enough and parents drive how kids develop that curiosity into active thinking.

“Parents are their children’s first teachers; hence they need to provide a rich, responsive environment and guidance based on the unique needs and interests of their children. Create a stable and happy environment, how? Be a happy parent.

Raise your children your way,” encouraged Dr. Larroder.

“Gifted kids will achieve true success if they enjoy the field of their natural aptitude, decide to pursue it and work to improve and optimize their abilities. If your kids aren’t “gifted,” that’s okay too. They might have hidden abilities, and even if they don’t, they can still put up their best effort and succeed,” she added.

Tips straight from their parents

From eating green leafy vegetables to listening to classical music: here’s a compilation of what these five smart kids’ parents consider as their secret to having fast learner children.

Smart kid: North George B. Halibas

Parents: Mary Cris Bagtasos / Alfonso Halibas III

Hometown in PH: Davao City/ Iligan City

“Spend more time with your baby as much as you can. The formative years of a child (8 years and below) is the most critical period of growth and development in a child’s lifetime. So make use of these period to nurture and train your child. He might not respond when you talk but eventually he will learn from you and mimic your actions. Playing for them is the language of love. When I try to introduce North to new things, I make it a point that it is like we are just playing. He follows me and then eventually he is doing it on his own, like phonics and animal sounds.”

Smart kid: Matt Adriel “Drei” Pinpin-Pallan

Parents: Alyssa Suba Pinpin/ Matthew Paulino Pallan

Hometown in PH: Mabalacat, Pampanga but originally hails from Tarlac and Negros Occidental, respectively

“I think it is more on how his mother and grandmother took care of him. Since pinagbubuntis po sya, no junk food at processed food talaga si nanay nya. Tiniis po nya yun,” said Pallan.

Their tip for other parents: have a sleeping and waking routine that children can easily follow and make sure to incorporate fruits and vegetables in your child’s diet.

Smart baby: Julian Francisco V. Estigoy

Parents: Russel Cabangbang Estigoy/ Mary Grace Valdez Estigoy

Hometown: San Fernando, La Union

“As a parent, I think one of the contributing factors kung bakit naging super smart si baby is my well-being during pregnancy, not missing Doctor’s Appointment and taking those needed vitamins and nutrients para maging malusog si baby, eating healthy as well and lagi ako nakikinig sa music and lots of reading. And another thing is yung pag-ga-guide namin sa kanya as he grows up, na I reached to a point I invested lots on educational toys so growing up natututo siya, we let him watched on TV with our supervision”

Smart kid: Neo Castiel Araula Bawag

Parents: Johneil Bawag/ Diana Anne Araula

Hometown in PH: Banaybanay Amadeo, Cavite, & Bacao 2 General Trias Cavite Philippines

“The Classical music probably is really effective so why not try it din, wala naman mawawala. And syempre, as well as surrounding your baby with positive vibes and educational materials. I recommend showing them numberblocks as it develops a lot of math skills in a fun and creative way. And Just make sure to put a limit on them on TV or tablets but more on activity based learnings,” shared Bawag.

Smart kid: Ryan Paul A. Sabilala

Parents: Ryan Ben R. Sabilala/Pamela A. Sabilala

Hometown: Albay, Bicol

We behave like responsible parents would behave. It is important that we do not hold our child up to the standards of other children. Because time is of the essence, we need to be there for him as much as we possibly can. We challenge him while having fun, exposing him to physical and mental activities. Above all, we strive to continuously improve his character with God at the center.

DOCTOR’S ADVICE:

A healthy, balanced pregnancy diet can positively impact your baby’s brain development. Antioxidants found in fruits and deep-coloured produce protect the baby’s brain tissue from damage. Make sure to include foods that are rich in folic acid and omega 3, such as fish (safe amount and varieties) soybean and spinach. Also, iron found in leafy vegetables enhances the flow of oxygen to the baby’s brain cells.

In the same way, music has a role in brain development before birth. At around 16 weeks of pregnancy, babies begin to hear their first sound. Hearing music specifically classical music, gentle sounds like lullabies has been shown to increase neuronal connections in the brain and aid in building brain structures. Listening to music relaxes the mother, which indirectly benefits her baby.