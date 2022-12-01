Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Rabiya Mateo responds to netizens calling her cheap 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 and Kapuso actress Rabiya Mateo responded to netizens calling her that she looks cheap. 

“You know what madam, miss, or di ko alam paano kita i-a-address—you can be the most expensive-looking person. But if you’re mean or rude, or the way you think or talk to people is not right, I don’t think na I want to be somebody like you,” Rabiya said in a Tiktok video. 

Rabiya then clarified that she is now discriminating against old age. 

“But I hope sa edad niyo pong yan, marami na kayong natutunan sa buhay. And you should be a good example to your family, to your kids, to your apo kung meron ka na po, dahil hindi ganyan dapat mag-act sa social media,” she said. “Marami na po kayong napagdaan sa buhay, I’m sure of that. And sana, you chose to be a good person na makaka-inspire ng ibang tao diba,” she said. 

Rabiya then ended her live video by saying that she would never want to be like the netizen. 

“If I look cheap, pasensya na po. Pero I will never be somebody like you,” Rabiya said. 

“I’m proud kung paano ako manamit, kung paano ako magsalita, kung paano ako makikapwa tao,” she added. 

Rabiya said that she has received a lot of negative comments since she won Miss Universe Philippines 2020 but this is the first time she addressed one of them. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2022 12 01 at 3.00.31 PM 2

NPM Group Founder and The Filipino Times publisher attends 51st UAE National Day celebrations in Manila

3 hours ago
billy crawford dancing with the stars france champion

Billy Crawford reveals possibility of staying in France 

4 hours ago
The Filipino Times Manila International Airport Authority MIAA 1

MIAA investigating possible involvement in human trafficking scheme 

4 hours ago
Hontiveros 1

Hontiveros says hundreds of Filipinos may have been human trafficking victims in Myanmar 

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button