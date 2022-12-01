Rabiya Mateo responds to netizens calling her cheap 

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 and Kapuso actress Rabiya Mateo responded to netizens calling her that she looks cheap.

“You know what madam, miss, or di ko alam paano kita i-a-address—you can be the most expensive-looking person. But if you’re mean or rude, or the way you think or talk to people is not right, I don’t think na I want to be somebody like you,” Rabiya said in a Tiktok video.

Rabiya then clarified that she is now discriminating against old age.

“But I hope sa edad niyo pong yan, marami na kayong natutunan sa buhay. And you should be a good example to your family, to your kids, to your apo kung meron ka na po, dahil hindi ganyan dapat mag-act sa social media,” she said. “Marami na po kayong napagdaan sa buhay, I’m sure of that. And sana, you chose to be a good person na makaka-inspire ng ibang tao diba,” she said.

Rabiya then ended her live video by saying that she would never want to be like the netizen.

“If I look cheap, pasensya na po. Pero I will never be somebody like you,” Rabiya said.

“I’m proud kung paano ako manamit, kung paano ako magsalita, kung paano ako makikapwa tao,” she added.

Rabiya said that she has received a lot of negative comments since she won Miss Universe Philippines 2020 but this is the first time she addressed one of them.