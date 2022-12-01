Latest NewsNewsTFT News

MIAA investigating possible involvement in human trafficking scheme 

The Manila International Airport Authority is not discounting the possibility of the involvement of some airport personnel in issuing fake passes at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in order to facilitate the departure of human trafficking victims. 

MIAA senior assistant general manager Bryan Co made the statement after Senator Raffy Tulfo said that airport officials should also be held liable because the victims were given access to enter the airport. 

“First and foremost, hindi naman natin maru-rule out na meron tayong posibleng mga iba-ibang elements na gumagalaw dito sa loob ng ating mga airport na posibleng kasabwat. While we’re not ruling that out, of course, we’re undergoing all of the investigation and intelligence buildup upang ma-resolve natin itong mga problema na ating hinaharap,” Co said in an interview on GMA News. 

Co said that they already have persons of interest in possible individuals involved in the scheme. 

“Ang mga ito ay kasalukuyan naming iniimbestigahan at meron tayong persons of interest and of course we are sharing all of this information to different agencies para talagang we get to the root cause of the problem at mahanap natin ang posibleng sindikato na nagpapatakbo nito,” he added.

Co said they will also issue new ID cards to its employees next year. 

“The more permanent solution talaga namin is even before all of these happened, because of the rampant incidents in the past, meron tayong ginagawa na RFID project para ‘yung mga IDs natin instead printed, would become…proximity or tap cards,” he said.

