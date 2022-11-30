Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE President pardons 1,530 prisoners ahead of 51st National Day

Staff Report

Prior to the UAE’s 51st National Day, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered the release of 1,530 detainees.

The pardoned inmates had received prison sentences for a range of offenses.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also promised to take care of the released inmates’ debts.

The opportunity to reevaluate their future and actively serve their families and communities in order to lead fulfilling social and professional lives is provided by the President’s pardon to the released inmates.

