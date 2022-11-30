Ople says information campaign needed to address trafficking problem

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan ‘Toots’ Ople said that an intensified information campaign is needed to fight illegal recruitment following the controversies hounding the recruitment of Filipino workers to Myanmar.

Ople said that aside from Myanmar the department is also investigating reports of human trafficking Cambodia and Laos. Ople said that they were able to rescue some of the victims.

“We need an information and education campaign. Let’s not hide this in the darkness. The more we don’t talk about it, the more we try to downplay it, the more victims there will be,” Ople said in an interview.

“It’s online recruitment. It’s when you are at home. This is different from going outside and meeting an illegal recruiter. Here, it’s just one on one,” she added.

Some 47 human trafficking victims are also asking the help of the Department of Foreign Affairs.