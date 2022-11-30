Man who assaulted 67 year-old Pinay in New York gets 17 years in prison

The man who assaulted a 67 year-old Filipina in New York has been sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison.

The brutal physical assault took place last March. The suspect reportey showed no remorse during the trial when he faced the Westchester County Court on Tuesday.

Suspect Tammel Esco was convicted of Attempted Murder and one count of Assault Under Hate Crime Law.

The victim suffered 127 punches from Esco after the incident was caught on CCTV.

The victim told the court that after the incident, their lives were never be the same after the tragic incident.

Westchester County Judge Anne Minihan said that it’s a miracle that the woman survived the brutal attack.