Dubai ruler pardons 1040 inmates ahead of UAE’s 51st National Day

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued an order directing the release of 1,040 convicts from Dubai’s penal and correctional facilities ahead of the UAE’s 51st National Day,

The Attorney-General of Dubai, Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, stated that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s decision to pardon the detainees demonstrates his desire to give the convicted criminals a second chance, lessen the pain on their families, and allow them to reintegrate into society.

He added that the gesture also embodies tolerance, one of the UAE’s fundamental national values.

Al Humaidan stated that Dubai Public Prosecution and Dubai Police have begun working together to put the order into effect.

