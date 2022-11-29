WHO renames monkeypox as ‘mpox’

The World Health Organization has remamed monkeypox as ‘mpox’ on Monday to avoid any form of discrimination due to the disease’s name.

“Both names will be used simultaneously for one year while ‘monkeypox’ is phased out,” the organization said.

United States President Joe Biden welcomed the change and said that changing the name is a move forward.

“Monkeypox was named in 1970, more than a decade after the virus that causes the disease was discovered in captive monkeys,” the WHO said.

But the organization said that the virus did not emerge from monkeys and its origin remains unknown.

The name was created before WHO published best practices for naming diseases in 2015.

Scientists have pushing to change the name of the disease since it resurfaced in recent years to avoid the stigma on those who will seek treatment and vaccination.

“We must do all we can to break down barriers to public health, and reducing stigma associated with disease is one critical step in our work to end mpox,” U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

“The issue of the use of the new name in different languages was extensively discussed. The preferred term mpox can be used in other languages,” WHO said in its statement.

So far around 80,000 of monkeypox cases have been detected around the world.