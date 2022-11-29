Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOTr says evaluation ongoing for PH maritime compliance in EU seafaring standards

The Department of Transportation said that evaluation is now ongoing on the country’s compliance to the European Union’s maritime standards through the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA).

“We have talked to the European Maritime Safety Agency and they told us they are evaluating the response of the Philippine government,” Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista told CNN Philippines on Tuesday.

Bautista said that the response of the Philippine government was made during the time of former President Rodrigo Duterte which seeks to address the issues raised by EMSA.

Bautista said that the Marcos administration is also exerting efforts to make sure that the standards will be followed.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ed De Vega previously warned that some 50,000 seafarers might lose their jobs if the Philippines will fail to comply and pass the EMSA standards.

