8 out of 10 Pinoys believe PH on right track under PBBM admin – OCTA

A huge 85 percent of Filipinos within the Philippines strongly believe that the country is on the right track towards progress, according to the ‘Tugon ng Masa’ study done by OCTA Research and the Manila Bulletin.

Filipinos have shown confidence that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s government has been making all the proper decision in directing the country to economic transformation from the COVID-19 pandemic’s depression.

According to the OCTA-Manila Bulletin poll findings from Oct. 23-27, 2022, show that only 6 percent believe that the country should be steered in a different direction.

With 91 percent, those in the Visayas believe the country is progressing in the right way, while 87 percent in Balance Luzon, or Luzon outside Metro Manila, 84 percent in Mindanao, and 70 percent of adult Filipinos in Metro Manila believe the country is moving in the right direction.

Among those in classes A to E, 79 to 86 percent believe the Philippines is on the right track under President Aquino’s leadership.

These figures represent Filipinos who have faced the incredible problems that the previous two years have brought upon us all in their own personal lives, homes, and workplaces, and who are well aware of the challenges we face as a nation in rising above these obstacles.

It is not a simple process. And the President is dedicated and committed to improving the lives of all Filipinos via initiatives that provide employment opportunities, make conducting business easier, and ensure food security.

The President’s call for unity and collaboration is as strong today as it was during his campaign, as his administration works to deliver his campaign pledges to every Filipino, both at home and abroad.