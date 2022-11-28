51st UAE National Day: Here’s how you can celebrate the Spirit of the Union

On December 2, 1971, the leaders of the emirates signed a unification agreement to create the United Arab Emirates, thus transforming the separate states into one thriving nation.

Every year, this is commemorated through a holiday which invites everyone to gather and look back to the decades of success of the country.

With the official theme ‘Spirit of the Nation,’ the annual celebration cements the commitment of the rulers of the seven emirates of the UAE to continue building a forward-looking country which is now known for some of the world’s most famous jaw-dropping feats, particularly the best, tallest, and largest attractions in the world.

According to the official website of the UAE National Day, the ‘Spirit of the Union’ is derived from the vision and leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founder President of the UAE. The theme is complemented with a logo that has silhouette of the iconic image of the first congregation of the Founding Fathers of the UAE, on 2 December 1971.

Last year, the UAE celebrated a milestone as it marked the 50th anniversary of the formation of the country.

In honor of the UAE’s role over the past 50 years and its readiness for the future, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has announced that December 2 will now be adopted as the World Futures Day which coincides with the UAE’s National Day celebration.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, welcomed the announcement, saying: “The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) unanimously adopted the UAE National Day, December 2, as World Futures Day, in which all countries of the world celebrate their visions for their future development and their readiness to create opportunities and plans for their future generations.”

Unmissable events

Apart from the UAE colors which are usually highlighted as decorations across the country to build excitement, several cultural activities, outdoor activities, and live concerts are expected by residents and tourists during the UAE National Day celebrations.

This 2022, the 51st UAE National Day is set to take us on a generational journey of the UAE’s inspiring pioneers.

“This year’s show will showcase moving vignettes across generations through breathtaking performances, unique technologies, and exceptional storytelling that take inspiration from the UAE’s rich culture and present-day ambitions,” stated the UAE National Day website.

The National Day show will be taking place in the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and will be open for the public for nine days, from December 3rd until December 11th, 2022.

The public is also set to witness simultaneous impeccable fireworks displays from across the emirates with private establishments joining in the celebration to give tribute to the UAE.

Long weekend

This year, National Day falls on a Friday, which is preceded by the Commemoration Day, which falls on November 30th.

Customarily, the Commemoration Day is marked with a one-minute silence on November 30 and is celebrated as a public holiday on the 1st of December. The day is dedicated to those who lost their lives serving the country.

The UAE government has announced nationwide public holidays for both the public and private sectors this year.

“The Ministry announces the three-day official paid holiday in implementation of the UAE Cabinet resolution on public holidays for the public and private sectors for 2021 and 2022,” MoHRE said in a statement.

This means that many employees across the country will receive three days off, beginning on Thursday, December 1, with Commemoration Day, followed by two public holidays to mark National Day on December 2 and 3.

As December 4 is a Sunday, many residents will be treated to a four-day break from work.

Celebrating together

With UAE National Day just around the corner; it’s time to start thinking about how you and your loved ones will be spending the special occasion.

For Sandra Magno, an accountant based in Dubai, she has long planned to make the most out of the National holidays by bringing her parents all the way from the Philippines so they can celebrate with her in time for her four-day National holidays.

Magno shared with The Filipino Times that it will also be her parents’ first time to visit the UAE.

“This year it will be a memorable National holiday because I will be celebrating it with the most special persons in my life: my sister, my mom, and my dad. It will indeed be a very busy holiday. We will be shopping, going to beautiful places here in the UAE that I want to show to my parents, treat them in restaurants with good and sumptuous foods, and going to beautiful beaches,” said Magno.

Like Sandra, you can also spend time with your family by catching the fireworks in Dubai, enjoying the grand celebrations in Abu Dhabi, or simply enjoying the public holiday at a hotel with one of the many staycation deals across the country.

Many hotels and restaurants are now gearing up for the surge of guests next week with bookings now at their highest as the celebration coincides with FIFA fans traveling in the country enjoying the roll out of outdoor fan zones and events across the emirates, particularly in Dubai.

The West Zone group has opened one of its newest hotels, Wescott, just in time for the local travelers, residents, and visitors who wish to have a good weekend at a relaxing hotel.

“We have more than two hundred rooms that have different views, we have Shooterz bar at the ground floor of the hotel and Fat Frogs restaurant and sports bar at our mezzanine floor where they can dine, enjoy, and relax. We offer a full board stay for two for as low as 799 dirhams during the national holidays,” said the Wescott Manager, Vikram Tanwar.

Shopping spree

With this year’s National holidays being the first to have the most ease in restrictions when it comes to wearing masks or health passes, shopping centers and malls are expecting more customers to splurge and shop.

Many overseas Filipinos are specifically eyeing on the mega sales and discounts which are offered as part of the National day celebrations.

Residents in Sharjah will be in for a treat as Liz exhibitions partners with the Expo Centre Sharjah to put tip the Big Shopper Sale which will run until December 4.

Shoppers will get access to massive discounts from leading retailers who have attractive offers on a variety of products including winter essentials, home appliances and furniture, electronics, footwear, lifestyle, toys, clothing, and more.

Last minute travel

Wanderlust and revenge travels have surely taken advantage of the long weekend with many travel agencies showing sold out signs on their websites for packages going to countries like Georgia and Armenia.

Dubai-based travel and tours company, Travelwings, has launched several massively discounted packages for the UAE National Day long weekend. They currently offer 3 to 4 nights of travel and tours to help you explore unique and exotic locations like Azerbaijan, Bangkok, Kenya, and Albania.

With only few days left before the long weekend, their offers to popular destinations like Bali, Phuket, Israel, and Jordan are already fully booked. But they still offer custom-packages which might help you choose the right location for your last-minute travel.

Explore UAE

Meanwhile, you can also feel like a tourist in Dubai and enjoy the magnificent tourist spots open for the public in the UAE which will join in the celebration of the National Day such as the Expo City Dubai where there will be show-stopping concerts.

Among the impressive locations you can visit are the marvelous Dubai Miracle Garden, the Global Village, go and get to the top of the iconic Burj Khalifa, sign-up for a 90-minute tour inside the Burj Al Arab or get a perfect Instagram shot at the Dubai Creek Harbor with the city’s skyline as your background.

You can also try activities you’ve never done before like admiring the city’s Palm Jumeriah from the 360-degree observation deck at The View, take a scuba diving course at the world’s deepest swimming pool at Deep Dive Dubai.

Internationally renowned Fontana Circus will be making its debut at the Dubai Festival City Mall with extraordinary musical act providing entertainment for the entire family.

Kids and kids-at-heart can celebrate at Legoland by taking part in building the world’s largest UAE LEGO Minifigure Flag to honor the country’s 51st National Day.

Other must-visit locations in the capital are the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Yas Island, Ferrari World and the Lourve, Abu Dhabi where gold artifacts from the Philippines are currently on display.

Nonetheless, the skies of the UAE will surely light up with colorful displays planned citywide with shows taking place at Al Seef and The Beach at 8:00pm and another spectacular show at The Pointe which will start at 9:00pm.

