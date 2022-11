UAE announces 2023 official holidays for public, private sectors

The UAE Cabinet has approved the official holidays for the public and private sector for 2023.

Here’s the complete list, as per a tweet from the UAE Government’s official Twitter page.

Gregorian New Year: January 1 (Sunday)

Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3

(April 20-23 | Thursday-Sunday)*

Arafah Day: Dhul Hijjah 9

Eid Al Adha: Dhul Hijjah 10-12

(June 27-June 30 | Tuesday to Friday, a total of six days of holidays for residents with Saturday and Sunday off. UAE’s longest holiday for 2023)*

Hijri New Year: July 21 (Friday)

Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday: September 29 (Friday)

UAE National Day: December 2-3 (Saturday and Sunday)

* Final dates will depend on UAE Moon Sighting Committee.