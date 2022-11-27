Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai named as world’s ‘best winter sun’ destination

Dubai has been named the world’s best winter sun destination, ranking at the top of Google searches for a city with the most number of ‘things to do’ during the winter season.

“Dubai ranks as the best destination in the world for a winter sun vacation. Visitors to Dubai can expect to bask in 8.82 hours of sunlight each day during the winter months, with average temperatures reaching a comfortable 68.84°F (around 20.5°C),” read the data from travel provider ParkSleepFly.

The research looks at factors like average winter temperature, average winter precipitation, average daylight hours, Instagram hashtags, city winter searches, things to do in the city, and lodging fees.

“Dubai is by far the most popular winter sun destination of those studied, seeing over 111 million Instagram hashtags and the most winter-related Google searches for things to do, reaching over 55,000,” it added.

Dubai had 2,790 Google searches, while Abu Dhabi, the fourth most popular city, had 130 Google searches for winter activities.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

