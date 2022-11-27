Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Blaze breaks out near FIFA World Cup Stadium in Qatar

Qatar has confirmed that a fire broke out at an under-construction structure in a newly developed city.

Authorities stated that the fire began just after midday local time on an island area of the city of Lusail, which is hosting numerous games throughout the tournament.

The fire happened roughly 3.5 kilometres from Lusail Stadium. It sent dense black smoke into the sky, which could be seen from a popular Doha marketplace where World Cup crowds were milling about. There have been no injuries recorded.

