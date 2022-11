Five individuals were killed on November 27, in a helicopter crash in South Korea’s eastern coastline county of Yangyang.

According to fire officials, the chopper, an S-58T, crashed on a hill at about 10:50 a.m. local time while assessing the region for forest fires.

The chopper was crushed into bits and engulfed in flames, but the fire is unlikely to spread because it has been mostly extinguished, they added.