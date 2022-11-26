West Zone Group opens a new cozy hotel in Dubai – Wescott

The West Zone Group has launched a new hotel in Dubai to welcome locals and expats who would like to spend a nice weekend just in time for the four-day long weekend to celebrate the Commemoration Day and UAE National Day holidays.

Located at Al Ghubaiba, Dubai, Wescott hotel is strategically located near restaurants, stalls, and transport hubs, specifically the Al Ghubaiba bus station. Available in four room classifications, they offer an option of a city view or a waterfront view for visitors.

Equipped with topnotch amenities, this newly built hotel is perfect for groups of friends or families who wish to stroll around and explore Dubai while getting the cozy, modern, and vibrant space for rest and recreation.

To complete your overall leisure experience, Wescott also has a well-quipped gym with the most modern equipment and a spa with a relaxing setting to refresh your mind and boy after a fulfilling day of work or sightseeing.

Wescott hotel visitors can also take a breather at the hotel’s Shooterz bar located at its ground floor and enjoy a comfortable dining experience in Fat Frogs sports bar and restaurant which is available for catering, business gatherings, parties, and celebrations.

This National Holiday, Wescott is offering a 2-night stay with full board plus a bonus of 1 beverage and 1 starter for only 799 for two persons.

Make sure to book your rooms early as reservations becomes tougher the closer the National holidays approaches. For bookings and reservations, you can contact +971 4 3929 3200 or +971 54 999 3137.

You can also visit their website at wescotthotels.com to check out their selection of Superior, Premier and Deluxe rooms.