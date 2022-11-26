PSA vows to eliminate National ID backlog by March 2023

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on November 24 that it plans to offer a unique Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) number to 75 million registrants by the first quarter of 2023.

During a Laging Handa briefing, Fred Sollesta, officer-in-charge of the PhilSys Registry Office, stated that the agency hopes to erase the backlog of around 50 million physical cards by next year by issuing the unique 12-digit PhilSys number.

“So, by first quarter of 2023 we are certain that we can wipe out that backlog na lahat ng mga nagparehistro ay may unique na PhilSys number na. So kung may unique PhilSys number na, puwede natin na unahin as an option sa ating mga kababayan, as an option sa kanila to issue the ePhilID – and ultimately, we will still receive the physical card,” Sollesta said.

He stated that the PSA has been in discussions with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to speed up and expand the volume of PhilID manufacture and printing.

Sollesta stated that 25 million actual PhilID cards had been distributed.

“Ongoing naman iyong talks ng PSA ngayon at BSP, papaano siya ma-increase din, iyong card production para hindi naman gaano na masyadong matagal iyong paghihintay ng ating kababayan,” said Sollesta.