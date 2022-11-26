Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Learn why you should start investing NOW in this free webinar with RLC Residences

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

One of the main goals of overseas Filipino when moving or working abroad is to secure enough savings or investments to make their time away from home worthwhile.

Many are accustomed to saving their hard-earned money in banks, but financial experts are forecasting that the value of cash may fall due to inflation. They suggest looking for alternative and diverse ways of keeping back against inflation and still gaining financial growth.

The big question for OFWs most of the time is ‘how?’, but real estate experts are pointing out that the real question begins with knowing ‘why?’ – why should you start investing now?

This will be the topic of the upcoming of TFT Usapang OFW this coming December 10, 2022.

A seasoned expert from one of the leading property developers in the Philippines RLC Residences will be laying out the top reasons why Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) should consider investing now.

TFT General Manager and COO Vince Ang, who will moderate the webinar will be joined by the Senior International Marketing Director of RLC Residences, Edessa Montano. Montano has more than ten years of background in the real estate industry in the Philippines.

The free webinar will be streamed live on The Filipino Times’ Facebook page on Saturday, 12PM UAE Time or 4PM PH Time.

Tune in and get your questions answered during the Live Q&A.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Philippine Identification System PhilSys card sample

PSA vows to eliminate National ID backlog by March 2023

54 seconds ago
kadiwa

PH to open 28 Kadiwa stores next week

5 mins ago
Liza Araneta Marcos

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos commends PH’s efforts in promoting, protecting women’s rights

14 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 11 18 at 3.09.17 PM

FIFA Super Deal still up for grabs at WEMART Supermarket

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button