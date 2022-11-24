Skeletal remains found in DOJ excavation site

The Department of Justice uncovered skeletal remains in an excavation area in n Padre Faura, Manila on Thursday.

The excavation is for the construction of a new library building for the DOJ.

DOJ officials and National Bureau of Investigation personnel were seen inspecting the skull and skeleton recovered in the site.

Justice Sec. Boying Remulla on the recovered skeletal remains inside the DOJ compound: “We will have the same examined.”

The NBI Forensic Division has already taken the skeletal remains for examination.

“We will wait for further investigation,” DOJ Usec. Brigido Dulay told reporters.

He refused to provide more details, leaving it to the NBI Forensic Division to conduct further examination.