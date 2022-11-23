Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Are you a Ramen lover? Makira offers Unlimited Ramen on Tuesdays

This hidden gem located at the heart of the Dubai business district will satisfy your cravings for Japanese Ramen with their unlimited Tan Tan Ramen offer every Tuesdays.

MaKiRa, which can be found at the Ground Floor of Dusit Thani Dubai, is known for its fusion of flavors and techniques that hallmark the traditional and modern cultures of Japan.

For only Dh50 per person, you can enjoy an exquisite dining experience at Dusit Thani while savoring unlimited warm bowls of noodles and spicy meat in a rich creamy broth.

Tan Tan Ramen is a Japanese ramen noodle soup which consists of fresh wheat-based ramen noodles served in a savoury broth of sesame or peanut paste and soy milk.

Now if you’re more into Maki rolls, then you can make Monday your Maki Day as MaKiRa offers a 50% discount on Maki rolls every Monday. Want to make MaKiRa your daily kitchen? You can. They have a business lunch offer which consists of a 3-course meal available every day for only Dh99 from 12nn to 3:00pm.

If you’re a hotelier, you also get an exclusive 50% discount on rolls and bowls when dining at this Japanese resto.

Not only do they have good food, but their overall restaurant atmosphere will pull you in an exciting dining experience with the option to be either counter seated and watch the chefs work their magic or comfortably lounge with your family and friends between four walls of Ramen-inspired art.

Book your reservations at [email protected] or contact (+971) 4 317 4515. Make sure to pe updated with their latest offers by following @makiradubai on Facebook and Instagram.

 

