Gang of car thieves who posed as police officers arrested in Umm Al Quwain

Staff Report3 hours ago

Umm Al Quwain Police have apprehended a group of four persons for impersonating police officials and stealing cars.

According to Colonel Saeed Obaid bin Arran, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, the authority got a report about someone impersonating police personnel in order to steal vehicles.

He went on to say that the complainant said he was stopped by a guy pretending to be a police officer on Mohamed bin Zayed Road in Umm Al Quwain. The complainant went on to state that the ‘policeman’ told him to get out of his car because it was a wanted car and thus, will be seized by authorities.

The criminals then drove off to an unknown location afterwards.

Authorities conducted an investigation and identified the culprits scattered across several emirates. The suspects were apprehended, and the stolen car was recovered. All four gang members admitted to their criminal acts.

