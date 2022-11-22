Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DMW to create blacklist, whitelist of Saudi recruitment agencies

As the deployment of Filipino workers to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) resumes, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said on Tuesday that it is constructing a whitelist and blacklist of recruiting companies.

DMW Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac stated during a televised public briefing that the Department will only allow whitelisted organizations to recruit overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to KSA.

“Yung nabanggit kong whitelisting at blacklisting ng mga recruitment agencies ay itinatalaga na namin para siguradong yung a-apply-an ng mga OFWs natin ay hindi nabibilang sa blacklist at sa halip ay nabibilang sa whitelist,” said Usec. Cacdac.

Cacdac stated that this was one of the measures implemented after the Philippines removed its prohibition on OFW deployment to KSA on November 7.

Due to delayed payments of OFWs in Saudi Arabia, the Philippine government issued a deployment restriction on home service workers to KSA last year.

Cacdac noted that the first wave of OFWs to be sent to KSA since the reopening will arrive soon.

