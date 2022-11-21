UAE police forces are offering up to 50% discount for early payment of traffic fines

Motorists who will pay their traffic fines early will be receiving discounts from United Arab Emirates police forces.

The Abu Dhabi Police were the first force to start the recent trend for offering discounts. They are offering a 35 per cent discount is now offered on fines paid within 60 days of issue. Paying anywhere between 60 days and a calendar year will result in a 25 per cent discount.

Fines can be paid on police websites or via the Ministry of Interior app.

They however emphasized that serious offences are not covered by the discounts and the precise reduction and rules vary from emirate to emirate.

Joining the list of police forces to give discount is the Umm Al Quwain police.

Drivers caught offending in Umm Al Quwain can get a 50 per cent reduction on selected offences if they pay between December 1, 2022 and January 6, 2023.

Similar to the policy in Abu Dhabi, the discount does not cover traffic offences and the discount is applicable to offences committed before October 31.

In Ajman, motorists caught offending in the UAE can get a 50 per cent reduction on selected offences if they pay before January 6, 2023.

The discount does not cover traffic offences such as endangering life, jumping red lights and speeding at more than 80kmph above the limit. The discount is applicable to offences committed before November 11.