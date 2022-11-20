Over 193,000 residents join Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad at Dubai Run 2022

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, revealed that over 193,000 residents from all over the UAE came together to take part in the Dubai Run 2022.

“More than 193,000 ran together – thank you #Dubai” tweeted His Highness.

Now on its 4th edition, thousands of residents got to run beside the majestic backdrop of Dubai’s Museum of the Future on the early morning of November 20.

Lucky residents also had the chance to run beside the Dubai Crown Prince, who also approached several runners who were with him during the run.

Sheikh Hamdan said, “As Dubai Fitness Challenge approaches its final week, it is inspiring to see the commitment of so many of our citizens, residents and visitors to their health and wellbeing. Running alongside over 193,000 people who completed the Dubai Run today, I was moved by the strength of our community and seeing what we can achieve when we work together.”

He added, “By turning out in such huge numbers for Dubai Run, we have shown the world that this is one of the greatest cities for living, working and visiting; a city with an unassailable spirit and ability to achieve. I’m immensely proud of each and every individual, government entity, business and organisation that took part today, and in the Dubai Fitness Challenge. I would also like to thank the organisers, government departments led by the Events Security Committee, partners and everyone who contributed to the success of Dubai Run – a truly remarkable event and a day to remember.”

With one week left of the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge, participants still have the chance to take advantage of the Challenge’s fun-filled event calendar, featuring an array of activities for fitness enthusiasts that celebrate inclusivity and diversity. Designed to encourage residents and visitors to live an active lifestyle outdoors during the cooler weather, everyone can still enjoy the two free Fitness Villages at DP World Kite Beach and RTA Last Exit Al Khawaneej, the Fitness Hubs dotted across communities within Dubai as well as free fitness classes and events. For more information, visit www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com.

