Elon Musk brings back Donald Trump’s Twitter page

Former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account has been reactivated.

The account was restored after Twitter CEO and new owner Elon Musk ran a poll on Twitter on Friday night asking the platform’s users if Trump should be reinstated following the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Latin for “the voice of the people is the voice of God,” tweeted Musk.

On Saturday night, the final poll results showed 51.8% in favor and 48.2% opposed. There were 15 million votes cast in the survey.

The new owner’s much-anticipated move lays the way for the former president’s return to the social media site where he was formerly its most influential, albeit controversial, user. His tweets, with almost 90 million followers, frequently influenced the markets, established the news cycle, and drove the agenda in Washington.

Trump has previously stated that he will remain on his platform, Truth Social, rather than rejoin Twitter, but a shift in his strategy might have significant political ramifications. The former president declared this month that he will run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, hoping to become only the second commander in chief to serve two nonconsecutive terms.

