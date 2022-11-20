APEC leaders united in vision to attain economic prosperity in region – PBBM

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. came back home to the Philippines from a series of comprehensive discussions with counterparts and participation in the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Bangkok, Thailand.

When it comes to recognizing problems, finding answers, and achieving economic development and prosperity in the area, APEC leaders, according to Marcos, are “in parallel with one another.”

“It’s very encouraging to see that our partners, member countries in terms of ASEAN, and the member economies in terms of APEC, the countries seem to have a great deal of commonality in terms of identifying what are the problems that we face and should be prioritized,” said Marcos.

Among the common topics discussed during the meeting, according to Marcos, were addressing climate change, guaranteeing food security, and promoting sustainable energy.

At the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park Hotel, the president concluded his APEC visit by meeting with the Filipino community.

Marcos met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, Emmanuel Macron of France, and Anthony Albanese of Australia.

The sessions set the ground for the five presidents’ vows to increase their collaboration with the Philippines in critical areas such as agriculture, commerce, infrastructure, energy, and military.

There were also agreements with other leaders to strengthen connections with the Philippines in order to confront climate change, combat the coronavirus epidemic 2019, and defend the welfare of overseas Filipino workers.

Marcos stated that he will follow through on efforts to develop collaboration with China, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, France, and Australia.