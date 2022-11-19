Saudi gov’t vows to shoulder unpaid salaries of some 10,000 OFWs during Marcos meet

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman vowed that his government will shoulder the unpaid salaries of around 10,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who worked for Saudi construction companies that declared bankruptcy in 2015 during his meeting with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Thailand.

In a statement, Marcos called this the ‘best gift’ to OFWs this Christmas season. Marcos sat down with the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

“Napakagandang balita talaga. At pinaghandaan talaga tayo ni Crown Prince. Kaya’t sabi niya ‘yung desisyon na ‘yan ay nangyari lamang noong nakaraang ilang araw at dahil nga magkikita kami at sabi niya ito ‘yung regalo ko para sa inyo,” Marcos said.

The two leaders also discussed how more OFWs can make their way to Saudi Arabia and other opportunities for investment.

The President said Saudi Arabia’s Labor minister also made an assurance that this will not happen again to Filipino workers going to the kingdom.

Marcos added insurance system for the workers will also be set up.

“Sila mismo magbibigay ng insurance kung sakali man mangyari ulit ‘yan na malugi ‘yung korporasyon na tinatrabahuhan nila at hindi nila makuha ang kanilang sahod, ‘yung insurance ang magbabayad. So marami rin talagang tinutulong sa atin ang pamahalaan ng Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said the chief executive.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) secretary Susan Ople said the construction companies that declared bankruptcy in 2015 and 2016 and haven’t paid back Filipino workers include Saudi OGer, MMG, and the Bin Laden group.

“The Crown Prince, His Royal Highness, announced and said that this was his gift – he really prepared for this and this was an agreement reached by the Saudi government just a few days ago,” Ople said.

“So they have set aside two billion Riyals to help our displaced workers. So this is really good news and we thank po Saudi Arabia,” she added.