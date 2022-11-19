Remulla to ask Marcos to remove Bantag from BuCor

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla will personally ask President Bongbong Marcos to dismiss suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag.

“When I have the chance. It’s not very urgent to me right now,” Remulla said when asked in an ambush interview.

Bantag was tagged as the mastermind in the killing of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid last October.

“He’s still under preventive suspension anyway and that automatically gives him a hold departure order because he cannot travel without a travel permit when you are a member of the government,” he said.

Remulla said they will also be speaking to some inmates who were reportedly tortured under Bantag’s watch.

“Of course, of course. Those are serious allegations,” he said.

“Maybe you may not have the right to communication, you cannot use a telephone inside, maraming curtailment of right na legal. Pero hindi lahat ng rights mo mawawala,” he added.