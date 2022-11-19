Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Remulla to ask Marcos to remove Bantag from BuCor

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla will personally ask President Bongbong Marcos to dismiss suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag.

“When I have the chance. It’s not very urgent to me right now,” Remulla said when asked in an ambush interview.

Bantag was tagged as the mastermind in the killing of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid last October.

“He’s still under preventive suspension anyway and that automatically gives him a hold departure order because he cannot travel without a travel permit when you are a member of the government,” he said.

Remulla said they will also be speaking to some inmates who were reportedly tortured under Bantag’s watch.

“Of course, of course. Those are serious allegations,” he said.

“Maybe you may not have the right to communication, you cannot use a telephone inside, maraming curtailment of right na legal. Pero hindi lahat ng rights mo mawawala,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 641187400 1

Private sector to enjoy 3-day holiday from December 1-3 – MOHRE

2 mins ago
Bongbong Marcos Jacinta Ardern

PH, New Zealand agree to protect OFW welfare

34 mins ago
20221118 Expo W 8

Expo City Dubai witnesses world-famous sportscar show

4 hours ago
Vice Ganda

Vice Ganda donates P300,000 to ‘It’s Showtime’ staff for 13th anniversary

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button