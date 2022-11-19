Remulla says Bantag was looking for Yamashita treasure in Bilibid

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla revealed that suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag was looking for the fabled Yamashita treasure in the New Bilibid Prison.

Remulla told reporters about their conversation last August.

“He told me about this a few months ago when I was just new to the job, probably in August. That was the only thing he told me. He was searching for Yamashita treasure. I told him not to pursue it. That’s what I said. I didn’t know how big it was. I didn’t know how they were going about it but I told him not to pursue it,” Remulla told the Inquirer over the phone.

Remulla said that he was surprised to know that Bantag went on with the plan despite his denial of Bantag’s request.

Yamashita was a Japanese military official who reportedly buried gold bars in the Philippines.

The DOJ chief said that the Ombudsman may look into the issue and see for any accountability.

“There can be administrative and criminal cases filed if that’s what it takes to rectify the things that had been done,” he added.

Remulla is also investigating the existence of a criminal organization inside Bilibid.

“We’re looking into that matter now. Into the organized criminal activity happening within, in spite of the fact there are already persons deprived of liberty and they’re supposed to be under a correction system,” Remulla said.