Recharge and get cozy with West Zone Supermarket's 3-Day Weekend Sale

You deserve a treat! Recharge this weekend by enjoying snacks, nuts, and ice cream which have mega discounts as part of West Zone Supermarket’s Wow Deals Weekend Sale.

The limited-time sale which will be from 18th November to 20th November offers the perfect weekend pack for a mix of self-care and home cleaning.

You can opt for a tea and biscuit merienda or go all in by cooking your favorite Pinoy dishes with their discount on meat and seafood products.

Several self-care products are also up for grabs paired with many must-haves cleaning items which can have up to 50% off.

After the many activities you will try and squeeze in your weekend, you can then refresh with scoops of our best-loved ube ice cream.

So, make sure to visit your nearest West Zone branch and don’t miss out on this limited-time Weekend Sale.

To double the fun, our favorite Festive Christmas meat is also now available for purchase!

Staff Report

