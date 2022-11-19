Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Pumayat na sa kahihintay’ netizen shares long wait over national ID

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

A netizen’s post sharing how he lost weight while waiting for his national ID to arrive has gone viral online.

Joemer Santos Torres, a 24-year-old accountant from Valenzuela City drew laughter online as he shared his photo with his national id card.

“Dear PSA, pumayat na ‘ko kahihintay,” Joemar Santos Torres wrote in his post.

Some netizens said that they could relate to Torres because either they too lost weight or gained more while waiting for the ID.

Senators earlier grill the Philippine Statistics Authority for their negligence in distributing and printing the national ID cards.

The PSA said that a total of 74.2 million Filipinos have so far registered for the National ID with about 22 million cards already produced and 17.6 million delivered by PhilPost.

