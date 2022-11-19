Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Private sector to enjoy 3-day holiday from December 1-3 – MOHRE

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that Commemoration Day and National Day holidays for the private sector will be from December 1 to December 3, 2022.

“The Ministry announces the three-day official paid holiday in implementation of the UAE Cabinet resolution on public holidays for the public and private sectors for 2021 and 2022,” MoHRE said in a statement.

Seeing that December 1-3 is Thursday to Saturday, those who are off on Sunday as well will get to enjoy a total of four days off from work.

